  • Kate & William will not contact with Harry & Meghan at Queen’s funeral
Photos of Harry and Meghan with William and Kate hints there was a rift

  • Fab Four stepped out together last week following the Queen’s passing.
  • Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022.
According to a body language expert, Kate Middleton and Prince William would reportedly not make eye contact or converse with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen’s burial on today, September 19, 2022.

Dr. Louise Mahler stated that even though the Fab Four stepped out together last week following the Queen’s passing, they had not yet come together permanently.

Mahler added, “I have observed no softening from William and Kate whatsoever, not one second of weakening, no eye contact, no spatial awareness, no dialogue, nothing” after mentioning that Prince Harry had appeared “mad” during his meeting with Prince William.

Mahler stated, “Harry and Megan are out and they’re just going to get through. So, William and Kate will do what William and Kate do, which is perfection.”

“Harry will play up with Megan, and they’ll show ‘we’re different, we’re unique’. And then they’ll go home.”

Following months of health and mobility concerns, Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022. Her state funeral is scheduled for today, September 19, 2022.

