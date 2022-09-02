Meghan Markle retracts her comments on the relationship between Prince Harry and Charles

If Princess Diana were still alive today, she wouldn’t have liked Meghan Markle, according to one expert.

Tina Brown, a royal biographer and close friend of the late royal, acknowledges Diana was highly “protective” of her children and would have disapproved of Harry’s current course.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Ms Brown said: “Diana was very protective of her boys. She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken.

“I think she would have felt Meghan was steering Harry in a direction that was not good for Harry.

“I don’t think Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine.”

Meghan and Harry were wed in 2018. In 2020, the pair resigned from their roles as senior royals.