Prince William, a well-liked prince, is now the successor to the kingdom

London: Following the departure of his brother Harry and uncle Andrew

Prince William, the heir to the throne now that his father has assumed the role of king, has stepped up to royal duties.

Since Charles’s reign will unavoidably be shorter than that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, William has grown up with a strong awareness of his future obligations.

And as the next monarch ages, Robert Hazell, professor of government and the constitution at University College London, predicted that William will have a far more conspicuous public presence, preparation for his later position as king.

“William will have to undertake more of the load, so I have no doubt that there will be an increasing share of royal duty that William will assume,” he said.

By working in both the military and the civilian sector and being a hands-on father of three with his wife, Catherine, 40-year-old William has so far been able to build out a life that is mainly out of the public eye.

Following the passing of the queen, they are also recognised as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in addition to being the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The duo is now well-known for their work as mental health advocates.

They have also promoted environmental protection and conservation, giving the old institution a more contemporary look.

“I think that most people think that William and Kate will make a great team and be a great king and queen,” said Phil Dampier, a royal author.

– Born to be king –

William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was destined to be king from the moment of his birth on June 21, 1982. Two years later, Harry—the “spare” to William’s “heir”—arrived.

However, both boys had the same education, starting with nannies and moving on to boarding school at the age of eight.

He was just 10 years old when his parents got divorced in 1996 and 15 years old when his mother, princess Diana, was murdered in a vehicle accident in 1997.

A memorable picture of the young boys is when they followed their mother’s funeral cortege to Westminster Abbey while walking with their heads lowered on the streets of London.

The brothers have always spoken highly of their mother, and William, who had blonde hair as a young man, was considered a pin-up because of how much he resembled her.

When they were starting a new term at school, William once recalled his mother humming along to Tina Turner’s popular song “(Simply) The Best” in the vehicle to cheer them up.

Additionally, he hasn’t been reluctant to express his opinions. When asked about brother Harry’s allegations of racism against the royal family, he gave a brusque response.

“We are very much not a racist family,” he told reporters.

– Music and football –

William has not yet publicly reacted to Harry’s assertion that their father and he are “stuck” by convention.

But it is obvious that he understands the necessity to present himself as a reliable figure in order to assure the monarchy’s continued existence.

Few in-depth media interviews have been provided by him, and he and Catherine, an avid amateur photographer, have tried to steer the narrative on social media.

William and Catherine’s hands were carelessly put on each other’s knees in a Jordanian desert setting as they posed for the family’s 2021 Christmas card.

He has provided brief examples of his varied musical tastes, which range from the English band Coldplay to the Australian hard rock group AC/DC.

He confessed his passion for Aston Villa when a student at the exclusive Eton school, preferring the unfashionable Birmingham team because he “wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could offer me more emotional rollercoaster moments.”

He has attended several England games since he was elected president of the Football Association in 2006, although he also partakes in affluent activities like polo and grouse hunting.

At the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where they first met, William and the then-Kate Middleton developed a romantic relationship after he saw her modelling at a student fashion show.

William cultivated a more wholesome reputation, while Harry developed a reputation as a party prince. In 2011, the pair were hitched.

William trained as a Royal Air Force search-and-rescue helicopter pilot for three years while residing with Kate and their first child, George, in a farmhouse in rural northwest Wales.

– Enhanced profile –

The family subsequently relocated to Norfolk in eastern England, where William began working as an air ambulance pilot for a civilian organisation in 2015.

He has stated that helping those who were “near death’s door” also entailed terrible experiences.

William quit his work in 2017 to devote himself to being a full-time royal, commuting between London and Norfolk, where they have a residence on the expansive Sandringham royal estate.

William stated that he and Kate split the responsibilities of teaching their two oldest children, George and Charlotte, during the coronavirus lockdown, as well as their difficulties with basic math.

After the queen’s health deteriorated, Harry left the royal family, and their uncle lost his position as a result of a US legal action for sexual assault that he ultimately paid out of court, William’s heightened profile emerged. (AFP)