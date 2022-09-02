Advertisement
  • Prince William delivered an emotional speech following Princess Diana’s passing
Prince William delivered an emotional speech following Princess Diana's passing

Prince William delivered an emotional speech following Princess Diana’s passing

Prince William delivered an emotional speech following Princess Diana’s passing

Prince William delivered an emotional speech following Princess Diana’s passing

  • After Princess Diana passed away, Prince William was concerned about maintaining a brave façade.
  • The Duke of Cambridge, who was only a teenager when his mother passed away, made the decision that the tragedy would not “break him.”

William said in the 2017 ITV documentary “Diana, Our Mother”: “It will either make you or break you. And rather than letting it destroy me, I wanted it to forge me. She should be pleased with the person I’ve become, I thought.

“I didn’t want her worried or her legacy to be, you know, that William and/or Harry were completely and utterly devastated by it.”

He said: “People wanted to grab us, to touch us.

“They were shouting, wailing, literally wailing at us, throwing flowers, and yelling, sobbing, breaking down, people fainted, collapsed. It was a very alien environment.

“I couldn’t understand why everyone wanted to cry as loud as they did and show such emotion as they did when they didn’t really know our mother.

“I did feel a bit protective at times about that. You didn’t even know her – why and how are you so upset? Now looking back, I have learnt to understand what it was she gave the world and what she gave a lot of people,” he established.

