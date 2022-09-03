Advertisement
  • In order to face Camilla Parker about her adulterous relationship with Prince Charles
  • Princess Diana mustered the fortitude.

Before approaching Camilla and requesting that their relationship cease, the Princess of Wales had to wait eight long years.

Debbi Frank, a friend, said that Camilla and Charles were practically living together at Highgrove.

Diana questioned Camilla about her relationship with Charles at a reception.

Camilla, who did not deny Charles’ infidelity, said: “You’ve got everything you’ve ever wanted. What more do you want?”

Diana answered: “My husband.”

Ms Frank continued: “It was a big act of boldness to be able to confront her.

“But, of course, Camilla is really just a very unflinching person. I don’t think it made any difference at all.

“But it made a big difference to Diana. She needed to get herself together, which she did.”

In 1996, Diana and Charles finally announced their divorce.

