‘Shocking’ statements from Camilla Parker when Princess Diana begged for her ‘husband’ Read

In order to face Camilla Parker about her adulterous relationship with Prince Charles

Princess Diana mustered the fortitude.

Before approaching Camilla and requesting that their relationship cease, the Princess of Wales had to wait eight long years.

Advertisement

Debbi Frank, a friend, said that Camilla and Charles were practically living together at Highgrove.

Also Read Royal analyst: Since Diana’s passing, Prince Harry has been through “emotional upheaval.” In light of the British Prince's legal dispute with the Home Office...

Diana questioned Camilla about her relationship with Charles at a reception.

Camilla, who did not deny Charles’ infidelity, said: “You’ve got everything you’ve ever wanted. What more do you want?”

Diana answered: “My husband.”

Ms Frank continued: “It was a big act of boldness to be able to confront her.

Advertisement

Also Read Princess Diana referred as “trendsetter” for wearing $17 million necklace Princess Diana reimagined the royal dress code. Lady Di was recognized as...

“But, of course, Camilla is really just a very unflinching person. I don’t think it made any difference at all.

“But it made a big difference to Diana. She needed to get herself together, which she did.”

In 1996, Diana and Charles finally announced their divorce.