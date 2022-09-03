Royal analyst: Since Diana’s passing, Prince Harry has been through “emotional upheaval.”
Before approaching Camilla and requesting that their relationship cease, the Princess of Wales had to wait eight long years.
Debbi Frank, a friend, said that Camilla and Charles were practically living together at Highgrove.
Diana questioned Camilla about her relationship with Charles at a reception.
Camilla, who did not deny Charles’ infidelity, said: “You’ve got everything you’ve ever wanted. What more do you want?”
Diana answered: “My husband.”
Ms Frank continued: “It was a big act of boldness to be able to confront her.
“But, of course, Camilla is really just a very unflinching person. I don’t think it made any difference at all.
“But it made a big difference to Diana. She needed to get herself together, which she did.”
In 1996, Diana and Charles finally announced their divorce.
