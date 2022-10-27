Meghan Markle celebrates her new podcast’s big award nomination

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast was nominated for the People’s Choice award. On December 6, listeners will choose the Pop Podcast of 2022.

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast was nominated for the People’s Choice award.

Archewell’s head of audio Rebecca Sananès announced the nomination.

Vote for our show!”Archetypes’ first season starred Mariah Carey.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast was nominated for the People’s Choice award. On December 6, listeners will choose the Pop Podcast of 2022.

Archewell’s head of audio Rebecca Sananès announced the nomination on her Instagram story.

Writer: “People’s Choice nominated #Archetypes. Vote for our show!”

Archetypes’ first season starred Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and Paris Hilton.

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, and Call Her Daddy are challenging the Duchess of Sussex.

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Not Skinny But Not Fat, SmartLess, and Nicole Byer’s Why Won’t You Date Me? are also nominated.

Advertisement

Meghan examines the “angry black woman” stereotype with actress Issa Rae and talk show presenter Ziwe in the latest Archetypes episode.

Also Read Royal expert shares interesting things about Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex is "setting himself up" to line his book...