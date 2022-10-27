Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date was announced after months of uncertainty. Industry analysts now expect the book to be released.

Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date was announced after months of uncertainty.

Industry analysts now expect the book to be released early next year.

A new Netflix documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California life.

According to the New York Times, industry executives have informed the Duke of Sussex of the book’s contents several times.

A new Netflix documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California life contradicts some of the content.

“A much in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” a Netflix source told the New York Times.

Harry and Meghan then asked filmmakers to remove content they gave for their own project.

The documentary filmmakers were also “’confused’ by words made by Prince Harry on camera being incongruous with what he has written in his soon-to-be-published memoir,” according to Deadline.

Following the Queen’s September death, some publications proposed delaying the memoir’s publishing date out of respect.

Industry sources said the New York Times this will be released on January 10, 2023.

He tweeted that January 10 was “too late for the lucrative Christmas market”.

Penguin Random House publishes the book.

The Duke of Sussex remarked, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” while announcing the deal last year.

