Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Princess Diana’s Brother Uncovers The Secret To Refresh ‘Overworked’ Brain

Princess Diana’s Brother Uncovers The Secret To Refresh ‘Overworked’ Brain

Articles
Advertisement
Princess Diana’s Brother Uncovers The Secret To Refresh ‘Overworked’ Brain

Princess Diana’s Brother Uncovers The Secret To Refresh ‘Overworked’ Brain

Advertisement

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has revealed that the most helpful thing for his ‘overworked’ brain is an early morning walk on the beach. Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the brother of Princess Diana, Spencer shared a photo of his dog on the beach and opened up about the book.

“When I’m in the ‘final-final’ stage of writing a new book, the most helpful thing for my overworked brain is an early morning walk on the beach,” he wrote. He further said, “This morning, Joey and I had the whole place to ourselves.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Charles Spencer (@charles.earl.spencer)

Advertisement

Fans and friends extended love and sweet wishes to Charles Spencer for his upcoming book. One fan wrote, “Best wishes for the final push!” Another said, “Hope it’s as good as The White Ship,” referring to his other book.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our

YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Is Meghan Markle starring in ‘The Bodyguard’ sequel to honor Princess Diana?
Is Meghan Markle starring in ‘The Bodyguard’ sequel to honor Princess Diana?

There are rumors about Meghan Markle making a comeback as an actress....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story