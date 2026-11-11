King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan

According to a report, Harry and Meghan have not publicly met Prince William or King Charles since returning to the United Kingdom in August.

LONDON: King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Kate have reportedly decided to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at arm's length amid renewed tensions within the British royal family.





According to a report, Harry and Meghan have not publicly met Prince William or King Charles since returning to the United Kingdom in August.





The report said the Palace had decided to maintain its distance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid growing controversy surrounding Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and allegations linked to the wider royal family.





An insider quoted in the report claimed that senior royals had held a private meeting and agreed to maintain their silence while keeping relations with the Sussexes at a standstill.





The latest tensions reportedly emerged amid questions over what senior members of the royal family knew about the allegations surrounding Thomas Markle, particularly following the controversy involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.





The report further claimed that King Charles and Prince William were keen to avoid being drawn into another controversy, while Harry remained interested in repairing relations with his family.





It also referred to correspondence dating back to 2018 that was reportedly shared with Meghan, adding another dimension to the renewed family tensions.





However, there has been no official confirmation from Buckingham Palace of the reported private meeting or the alleged decision to keep the Sussexes at a distance.