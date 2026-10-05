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King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion

The report also said Harry has remained in contact with his father since returning to the UK.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
King Charles

LONDON: King Charles is expected to meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, before Christmas, marking a possible step forward in the strained relationship between the monarch and his younger son.


Royal reports said that the face-to-face meeting is expected to take place, although the exact date and location have not been revealed. The meeting would bring the King together with the Sussex family following their return to the United Kingdom.


The planned reunion could signal that relations between Charles and the Sussexes are gradually improving. The reports said the King wants to see his grandchildren and that a meeting is expected.


The report also said Harry has remained in contact with his father since returning to the UK. While the father and son have spoken, they have not yet met face-to-face during Harry and Meghan’s latest visit to Britain.


“This is not a casual drop-by for tea,” the reports said, highlighting the significance of the planned reunion.

The Sussexes have reportedly been back in the UK for about a month without seeing the King in person.

However, their continued communication with Charles has fueled speculation that the family could be moving toward a more meaningful reconciliation.


For now, the expected pre-Christmas reunion could offer a rare moment of family connection and another possible sign that the long-running tensions between Harry and the royal family may be easing.

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