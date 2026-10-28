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ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach Spain train crash kills at least 30 and injures several others Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending Israel election results: Final tally expected October 30, official results November 4 Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07 ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach Spain train crash kills at least 30 and injures several others Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending Israel election results: Final tally expected October 30, official results November 4 Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07

Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending

Rumors have also pointed to remakes of Resident Evil Zero.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Takeuchi has previously described Capcom’s approach

The end of an era could be approaching for Resident Evil fans. Capcom Executive Producer Jun Takeuchi has suggested that the franchise’s central story could reach its conclusion within the next decade, raising questions about the future of Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield.

In an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News, Takeuchi said the Resident Evil 2 Remake launched a 10-year branding concept that Resident Evil Requiem brought to an end.


However, Takeuchi did not clarify whether that would mean the end of the entire franchise or simply the conclusion of its current storyline. He also indicated that Capcom plans to release multiple games over the coming decade but declined to reveal further details to avoid spoilers.

The possible conclusion does not mean fans should expect the series to disappear anytime soon. Reports suggest Capcom wants to release a new Resident Evil game every year, potentially giving players plenty of new content before the decade ends.


Resident Evil Code: Veronica is reportedly next in line for a remake, with a possible 2027 release. Rumors have also pointed to remakes of Resident Evil Zero and the original Resident Evil, while remakes of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 have also been discussed.


However, Capcom has not confirmed all these rumored projects, so fans should treat the reports cautiously. Takeuchi has previously described Capcom’s approach as two parallel tracks: numbered entries that advance the main storyline and remakes that revisit earlier chapters.


According to the information provided, Capcom has been preparing for these two paths to eventually intersect since Resident Evil Village. If that plan moves forward, future games could bring together events and characters from different periods of the franchise.


Still, the franchise’s fictional viruses and parasites have affected how some characters age, leaving room for familiar faces to return.

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