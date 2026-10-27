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Govt plans to end six-month penalty for consumers exceeding 200 units

Speaking during a Senate session on the impact of electricity tariffs, Senator Abid Sher Ali said consumers using 201 units were charged at a higher rate than those consuming 200 units.

Web Desk October 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is working to end the six-month imposition of higher electricity charges on consumers whose monthly power consumption exceeds 200 units by even one unit, Federal Power Minister Awais Leghari told the Senate.


Speaking during a Senate session on the impact of electricity tariffs imposed by distribution companies, Senator Abid Sher Ali said consumers using 201 units were charged at a higher rate than those consuming 200 units.


He questioned why a consumer using just one additional unit should face a substantially higher bill, saying the existing tariff structure placed an unfair burden on low-income households.


Responding to the concerns, Leghari said the government was working to eliminate the six-month penalty period for consumers who exceed the 200-unit threshold. He added that the limit could potentially be raised from 200 to 250 units.


Leghari said the number of consumers using fewer than 200 units had reached about 20 million. However, he argued that offering discounts to all such consumers would not be appropriate because some households record lower grid consumption due to their use of solar power.


The minister said the government would ensure that electricity discounts benefited people living below the poverty line.

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