Heavy rainfall triggers widespread damage in US state of Colorado

Flooding in the Spring and Pagosa areas of southwestern Colorado has caused extensive damage, leaving communities struggling to cope with the disaster.

COLORADO: Torrential rains and flooding have caused widespread destruction in the US state of Colorado, disrupting daily life and forcing residents to flee their homes, with several houses completely destroyed.





According to international media reports, flooding in the Spring and Pagosa areas of southwestern Colorado has caused extensive damage, leaving communities struggling to cope with the disaster.





Heavy rainfall and flash floods have forced many residents to evacuate their homes, while others have lost their properties entirely.





Videos circulating on social media show the scale of destruction, with powerful floodwaters sweeping away houses and reducing some buildings to rubble.





Authorities said between 10 and 15 homes had been destroyed in the flooding.





During rescue operations, approximately 50 people and nearly 100 animals were evacuated to safer locations.





Rescue and recovery efforts are continuing as affected communities assess the damage caused by the severe flooding.