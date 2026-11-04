Thursday, November 5, 2026
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Thursday, November 5, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
05-NOV-2026
PETROL
-7.06 PKR
Rs. 362.00/ltr
DIESEL
-3.71 PKR
Rs. 387.81/ltr
Headlines
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Federal Govt announces lower petrol and diesel prices

Petrol price has been cut by Rs7.06 per litre to Rs362, while the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs3.71 to Rs387.81 per litre.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced petrol and high-speed diesel prices, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).


Petrol price has been cut by Rs7.06 per litre to Rs362, while the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs3.71 to Rs387.81 per litre.


The revised prices will take effect from Nov. 5, the notification said.


Earlier, federal government has reduced petrol and diesel prices, with the revised rates set to take effect on Nov. 4, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).


Petrol has been cut by Rs5.45 per litre, bringing its new price to Rs369.06 per litre.


The government has also reduced the price of high-speed diesel by Rs3.68 per litre, setting the new rate at Rs391.52 per litre.


According to the OGRA notification, the price revision was made under the government’s established procedure for determining petroleum product prices.


The new prices will be effective for Nov. 4, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum following OGRA’s approval.


The government has been determining petroleum prices on a daily basis amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, while prices remain unchanged on Saturdays and Sundays.

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