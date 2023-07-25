Prince Harry & Meghan share future endeavors amid speculations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a significant announcement about their next steps.

Meghan and Harry have issued a statement on their Archewell website following the Spotify setback that garnered reactions from both fans and critics. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have addressed their Archewell Foundation, established in 2020, and disclosed their support for a new charity.

The organization in question is Equimundo, which was established with the objective “to engage men and boys as allies in gender equality.”

According to the latest report on their Archewell website: “The 2023 data indicates that men are increasingly involved in caregiving and desire to increase their care work at home, although deeply ingrained social norms and a lack of supportive policies and power structures discourage them from doing so.

“The report recognizes care work as the bedrock of society and calls for continued advancements towards gender equality. It also emphasizes the need for media representation that normalizes men’s caregiving roles.”

“The Archewell Foundation is proud to have supported this report, as well as Equimundo’s continued work to promote gender equality around the globe,” it concluded.

Despite their significant Spotify contract being axed and apparent challenges with their Netflix deal, the Sussexes have not yet announced their next commercial move.

However, there are rumors that Harry will be traveling to Africa to work on a Netflix documentary while speculation surrounds the status of their deal.

