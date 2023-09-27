Jannat Mirza Receives Blank Cheque as Birthday Gift

Did Aina Asif get offers from Bollywood?
The beautiful and charming Pakistani TikTok star and model, Jannat Mirza, made her fans happy by posting a video where she revealed the wonderful gifts she got on her birthday.
Jannat‘s video is the talk of Instagram because her friends gave her gifts from famous brands to celebrate her special day, making it a trending topic.
With her sisters by her side, she sat on the floor and eagerly unwrapped her birthday gifts. The excitement was clear as she opened the first box, finding a stylish pair of black high heels.
The thrill grew as she opened the second box, unveiling a beautiful pair of pink high heels that added a touch of glamour to her birthday festivities.
Mirza‘s father gave her a blank cheque, which means he gave her a check with the amount section left empty and signed it, making it possible for her to fill in the amount herself.
On September 14, she marked a big moment in her life by turning 23, and this special birthday also aligned with her accomplishing something impressive – finishing her fashion design degree.
