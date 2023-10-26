Asim Azhar’s ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ Surpasses 100 Million Spotify Streams

Asim Azhar’s song “Jo Tu Na Mila” has reached 100 million streams on Spotify.

Azhar has expressed his gratitude to fans and released a special version of the song.

Asim Azhar releases a special version of song “Jo Tu Na Mila”.

Popular Pakistani music sensation Asim Azhar‘s hit song “Jo Tu Na Mila” has reached a significant milestone, further establishing his status as a music industry icon.

The well-liked song reached over 100 million streams on Spotify. Asim Azhar, known for “Tum Tum,” expressed his gratitude to fans on Instagram for this achievement and pleasantly surprised them by sharing a unique version of the song.

”My first ever song to cross 100 MILLION streams on spotify so I wanted to gift you guys something,” Azhar expressed his excitement in the Instagram caption.

“Here is a very special version for all the jo tu na mila fans,” he said while adding the “special version’s” verses.

“Toota hai sar pe aasmaa

Khaali khaali dil ka jahaan

Manzil na raahein na makaan

Marzi teri jitna rulaa

Tooti bikhri dil ki dua

Kehti ro ro ke bas tu aa

Teri meri

Thi yeh daastaan

Kyun aa gaya

Koi teesraa

Aur vo bhi e mere yaar hamaare rehte

Cheez meri thi jo gairon ko kyu de baithe

Kaash tum ek dafa hum se aake keh dete

Ho jaate haske hum juda”

“Released on November 20, 2018, ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ quickly gained 15 million YouTube views shortly after its debut, setting a new record for the most views in a single day for a Pakistani song.”

The song received a nomination at the Sony MIX Audience Music Awards for “Best non-film song” category.

