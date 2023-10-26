Asim Azhar’s ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ Surpasses 100 Million Spotify Streams

Aliza Sahar, Famous YouTuber, Breaks Silence with Important Message
Popular Pakistani music sensation Asim Azhar‘s hit song “Jo Tu Na Mila” has reached a significant milestone, further establishing his status as a music industry icon.
The well-liked song reached over 100 million streams on Spotify. Asim Azhar, known for “Tum Tum,” expressed his gratitude to fans on Instagram for this achievement and pleasantly surprised them by sharing a unique version of the song.
”My first ever song to cross 100 MILLION streams on spotify so I wanted to gift you guys something,” Azhar expressed his excitement in the Instagram caption.
“Here is a very special version for all the jo tu na mila fans,” he said while adding the “special version’s” verses.
“Toota hai sar pe aasmaa
Khaali khaali dil ka jahaan
Manzil na raahein na makaan
Marzi teri jitna rulaa
Tooti bikhri dil ki dua
Kehti ro ro ke bas tu aa
Teri meri
Thi yeh daastaan
Kyun aa gaya
Koi teesraa
Aur vo bhi e mere yaar hamaare rehte
Cheez meri thi jo gairon ko kyu de baithe
Kaash tum ek dafa hum se aake keh dete
Ho jaate haske hum juda”
“Released on November 20, 2018, ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ quickly gained 15 million YouTube views shortly after its debut, setting a new record for the most views in a single day for a Pakistani song.”
The song received a nomination at the Sony MIX Audience Music Awards for “Best non-film song” category.
