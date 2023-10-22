Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone’s Red Outfit Wows Fans

Deepika Padukone’s Red Outfit Wows Fans

Articles
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone’s Red Outfit Wows Fans

Deepika Padukone’s Red Outfit Wows Fans

Advertisement
  • Deepika Padukone shared stunning photos of herself in a red bodycon dress on Instagram.
  • Ranveer Singh left a playful comment on her post, mentioning their song “Laal Ishq” from their popular movie “Ram Leela.”
  • Deepika’s fans expressed their admiration for her stunning red appearance in the comments.
Advertisement

Bollywood’s popular couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, are known for their affectionate social media interactions. On October 22, Deepika shared stunning photos of herself, and her loving husband Ranveer quickly left a playful comment on her post.

The photos show Deepika Padukone wearing a red bodycon dress, the same one she wore to a recent city party after earning praise for her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan.” In the dress, she looked stunning and beautiful, with a wet hairdo, stylish accessories, and a matching bag. In the caption, she added a kiss emoji along with the pictures.

Right after the actress from “Pathaan” posted the pictures, Ranveer Singh quickly responded to them. In his typical style, he left a playful comment on her post, mentioning their song “Laal Ishq” from their popular movie “Ram Leela.” He wrote, “Yeh Laal Ishq” followed by knife, black heart, and red drop emojis.

Even Deepika’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement about her stunning red appearance. One fan left a comment, saying “SHE OFFICIALLY OWNS THE RED !!!” Another fan wrote, “Omg!!! GORGEOUS.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Advertisement

Some people expressed their admiration by using red heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are gearing up to make their fans very excited by appearing together on Karan Johar’s show, The beloved couple will be the special guests on the first episode of this talk show. The show’s promo was released today, and fans are already super excited about it. The first episode is scheduled to be broadcast on October 26.

Deepika and Ranveer are set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.” Deepika plays the role of Shakti Shetty, a cop, and her first cop look was recently revealed on social media. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar in leading roles. Additionally, Deepika has “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, scheduled for a January 2024 release. She’s also part of the movie “Kalki 2898 AD,” starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

Also Read

Dalip Tahil Sentenced to Two Months for Drunk Driving
Dalip Tahil Sentenced to Two Months for Drunk Driving

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to 2 months in jail for 2018...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story