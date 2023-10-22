Deepika Padukone’s Red Outfit Wows Fans

Deepika Padukone shared stunning photos of herself in a red bodycon dress on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh left a playful comment on her post, mentioning their song “Laal Ishq” from their popular movie “Ram Leela.”

Deepika’s fans expressed their admiration for her stunning red appearance in the comments.

Bollywood’s popular couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, are known for their affectionate social media interactions. On October 22, Deepika shared stunning photos of herself, and her loving husband Ranveer quickly left a playful comment on her post.

The photos show Deepika Padukone wearing a red bodycon dress, the same one she wore to a recent city party after earning praise for her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan.” In the dress, she looked stunning and beautiful, with a wet hairdo, stylish accessories, and a matching bag. In the caption, she added a kiss emoji along with the pictures.

Right after the actress from “Pathaan” posted the pictures, Ranveer Singh quickly responded to them. In his typical style, he left a playful comment on her post, mentioning their song “Laal Ishq” from their popular movie “Ram Leela.” He wrote, “Yeh Laal Ishq” followed by knife, black heart, and red drop emojis.

Even Deepika’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement about her stunning red appearance. One fan left a comment, saying “SHE OFFICIALLY OWNS THE RED !!!” Another fan wrote, “Omg!!! GORGEOUS.”

Some people expressed their admiration by using red heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are gearing up to make their fans very excited by appearing together on Karan Johar’s show, The beloved couple will be the special guests on the first episode of this talk show. The show’s promo was released today, and fans are already super excited about it. The first episode is scheduled to be broadcast on October 26.

Deepika and Ranveer are set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.” Deepika plays the role of Shakti Shetty, a cop, and her first cop look was recently revealed on social media. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar in leading roles. Additionally, Deepika has “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, scheduled for a January 2024 release. She’s also part of the movie “Kalki 2898 AD,” starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

