Iqra Kanwal looks ravishing in her saree look

Iqra Kanwal is a famous Pakistani YouTuber and social media sensation.

She is known for her YouTube channel “Sistrology.”

She has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and over 15 million followers on TikTok.

Iqra Kanwal is a qualified medical doctor, but she decided to pursue her career in entertainment.

Kanwal started her YouTube channel in 2017, where she uploaded vlogs, beauty tutorials, and singing videos.

She recently got Nikkah fied and now she is enjoying her day out in a waterpark, she recently shared her pictures from a poolside.

Kanwal is known for her striking features and impeccable style, and recently she shared a video in which she looks stunning in a brown saree. In the video she is flaunting her saree and her makeup perfectly complements her makeup with the saree.

