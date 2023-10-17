Karan Johar says he thought ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ would flop

Karan Johar just marked 25 years in the industry.

Johar said that he expected Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to be a flop.

He revealed how the picture had a lot of negative feedback.

Advertisement

Karan Johar, one of the acclaimed filmmakers just marked 25 years in the industry. During the interview, KJo confessed honestly that he felt his 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would be a flop because it had “really bad reviews” at the time.

During the interview, Karan Johar said that he expected Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to be a flop. The filmmaker revealed how the picture had a lot of negative feedback, saying, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released and I thought it would flop, we had really bad reviews like everyone was like ‘old wine, new bottle same thing, turned over’ and I was actually really depressed when it released.” I remember a trade reviewer giving the picture a pretty horrible review and writing at the conclusion, ‘Overall the film will disappoint all concerned,’ and I was like, I remember reading and thinking, my film’s going to flop.”

He went on to add, “I called Anil Thadani who was a massive distributor producer, and exhibitor and I called him and he was like ‘Karan are you going crazy? This is pre-Eid, just wait for Monday.’ He said Monday if your advance is good for the second week that means you are home.

He further added, “I was like if the film flops what am I gonna do because my dad (Yash Johar) told me if this film flops, we will have to go back to our old house because we put all our money into this film whatever we made on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Karan stated that when he arrived to Liberty, where the film was screening, he saw heavy traffic. When he queried why there was so much traffic, he was told, “Arey advance booking ka line hai (this is for advance booking of a film).” The filmmaker inquired as to which picture the queue was for and was informed that it was for his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was houseful for week two.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan featured in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Advertisement

Also Read Alia Bhatt Holds a Special Place in Karan Johar’s Heart as His ‘First Child’ Karan Johar is unaffected by the criticism he has faced over the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement