Karan Johar shares why Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t approached for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Karan Johar is one of the most influential Indian filmmakers today. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to his most recent movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, his films have had an impact on popular culture. Concerning his latest release, there were rumours of a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Karan Johar revealed in an interview why he did not seek the King Of Bollywood to star in his last film, despite the fact that he might have.

As everyone knows, every Karan film has had a Shah Rukh Khan association (SRK was a co-producer on Student Of The Year). Karan was asked whether he considered Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to maintain his association with the King.

“The entire AD (assistant directors) team; some of them will say that in Tum Kya Mile, the best moment should be when you track away from Alia Ranveer and just go to Shah Rukh and Kajol and they sing the same song,” the master director said.

He went on to add, “And when they stare at them, Alia realizes that this is true love since they signify love. And I was thinking, what amount of guts do I have to ask Shah Rukh not just to make a cameo but to travel to Kashmir, get into the hair and costume; also, Shah Rukh never says no to me, so I have to pick and select what I have to ask for.”

Karan then remembered Shah Rukh Khan’s various favors during his career, as well as why he felt it was wrong to contact the star again. “I remember going as a team to ask him to play the massive, impactful cameo in Brahmastra, and at the end of the day, he just looked at us and said, ‘It’s Karan,'” he added. I’m never able to say no.'”

He further added, “I know I can’t take that sense of empowerment for granted. I can’t keep returning. I recall thinking for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that no one else could utter, ‘Ek tarfa pyaar ki taakat hi kuch aur hai..’ (There is no such thing as one-sided love’s power). ‘Aur kaun bolega,’ I said. ‘Aur bol sakta hai!’ (Who else will say it? Who else could possibly say it?). ‘Isme sirf mera haq hai, sirf mera’ (I am the only owner. Only me) and you know, you need a king to perform this dialogue, who by the way is now an emperor. I told him, ‘Now we simply need to call you Emperor Khan.’ That’s the new name.”

