Kartik Aaryan and Shimit Amin Team Up for Period Musical

Shimit Amin is planning a comeback with a period musical.

The filmmaker has begun talking to actors for the movie.

Kartik has shown interest in the script.

In recent years, people have been talking and wondering about Shimit Amin, the filmmaker famous for movies like Ab Tak Chappan, Chak De India, and Rocket Singh. Fans of his films have been asking YRF and other producers on social media about his next project.

Shimit Amin is planning a comeback and talking to different producers about his ideas. Now, we’ve learned exclusively that one of his confirmed projects is a period musical.

“Shimit has worked on several subjects through his sabbatical and is speaking to multiple stakeholders on all the projects. One of the multiple subjects that he is working on is a period musical,” according to the source, The filmmaker has begun talking to actors for the movie. A source reveals that Shimit has reached out to Kartik Aaryan about the project.

“Kartik is among the actors who Shimit feels would fit the world of his period musical to the T. He had 3 to 4 meetings with Kartik to date and the actor has also shown interest in the script. More meetings are expected to take place in the weeks to follow,” the source informed, adding further that if things materialize, this would be Shimit’s return to mainstream filmmaking after 14 years. He last directed episode 4 for the Netlfix series, The Suitable Boy. Apart from the period musical, Shimit is silently also working on some other subjects, which he intends to take in the discussion stage with producers. “Shimit is kicked to make a return to direction with the best possible film,” the source shared.

Kartik Aaryan is currently filming “Chandu Champion,” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. In 2024, he has plans to work on “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and “Aashiqui 3.” Kartik is also considering other movie offers, including one from Shimit Amin, which could start next year.

