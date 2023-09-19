Ranveer Singh Features in World Cup 2023 Anthem

ICC World Cup 2023 anthem “Dil Jashn Bole” launches Sep 20, 11:30 a.m. PST.

Features Ranveer Singh, composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

Unites cricket fans worldwide.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to unveil the official anthem of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on September 20th at 11:30 a.m. PST.

Titled “Dil Jashn Bole,” the anthem will feature renowned Indian actor Ranveer Singh and has been composed by music director Pritam Chakraborty.

The ICC announced the release of the anthem through social media, sharing an eye-catching poster featuring the title “Dil Jashn Bole” and highlighting Ranveer Singh’s participation.

“The greatest cricketing celebration is almost here, 12 pm IST tomorrow,” the ICC wrote on social media.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts from around the world are eagerly awaiting the release, and social media is abuzz with excitement and anticipation.

The release of “Dil Jashn Bole” is expected to be a significant moment in the countdown to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will kick off with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5th.

Pakistan will start their campaign on October 6th in Hyderabad against the Netherlands.

The anthem is expected to capture the spirit and anticipation surrounding one of the most eagerly awaited sporting events and unite fans across borders to ignite the passion for cricket.

