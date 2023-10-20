Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maaz Safder’s Heartwarming Family Moments Captured in New Pictures

Maaz Safder’s Heartwarming Family Moments Captured in New Pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Maaz Safder’s Heartwarming Family Moments Captured in New Pictures

Maaz Safder’s Heartwarming Family Moments Captured in New Pictures

Advertisement
  • Maaz Safder is a talented young Pakistani social media influencer.
  • Maaz has become a hugely popular YouTuber.
  • Maaz Safder recently visited Islamabad with his lovely family.
Advertisement

Maaz Safder is a talented young Pakistani social media influencer. He began his Tiktoker career at a very young age. Maaz has become a hugely popular YouTuber. Fans like his daily vlogs. Maaz Safder’s YouTube channel has 3.59 million subscribers from all around the world. Maaz has also established a number of profitable businesses. He owns a fragrance company as well as tourist attractions. The YouTuber is married to Saba Maaz, and the couple has a cute son.

Maaz recently visited Islamabad with his lovely family. He, too, had a thrilling holiday in Murree with his wife, kid, father, mother, and siblings. Maaz and his family had a fantastic time in Islamabad. Saba Maaz has shared several lovely photographs with Maaz and her in-laws. Maaz has also uploaded photos of himself with his kid and wife. We’ve selected some lovely images for you here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Maaz Safder Under Fire: Public Reaction To The Farm House Incident
Maaz Safder Under Fire: Public Reaction To The Farm House Incident

Maaz Safder has recently been under fire from the general public. Maaz...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story