Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar’s Chemistry Shines in New Song Teaser

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra star in the movie “Mission Raniganj: The Great Rescue.”

The film is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill.

Akshay Kumar shares a poster for the upcoming song “Keemti” with Parineeti Chopra with a touching message.

Akshay Kumar is eagerly waiting for the release of “Mission Raniganj: The Great Rescue,” in which he stars alongside Parineeti Chopra. The movie is inspired by the true story of a hero named Jaswant Singh Gill, who bravely saved trapped miners in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Akshay plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill in the film. As the film’s release date approaches, the actor has given a sneak peek of the upcoming song “Keemti” with Parineeti Chopra.

Akshay shared the poster of the song and wrote a touching message for Parineeti, “There’s nothing more #Keemti than love ❤️ @parineetichopra , here’s a gift for your special day, coming tomorrow! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.”

The poster featured Parineeti Chopra wearing a lovely greenish-white saree, embracing Akshay Kumar. Akshay was dressed in a white vest paired with a brown jacket, and he held her close.

When Parineeti saw the poster, she expressed her admiration by using a bunch of heart-eyed emojis.

This movie is the last one starring Akshay Kumar for this year, and it also marks his return as a Sardaar character after four years. The filmmakers intend to provide an exciting and thrilling experience to the audience through this film “India’s most successful coal mission”.

The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, with Tinu Suresh Desai as the director. The music for the film is created by Jjust Music.

The film tells the story of a significant coal mine accident that had a global impact, highlighting the unwavering commitment of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. It’s set to release in theaters on October 6, 2023, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for the audience.

Akshay Kumar’s most recent appearance was in OMG 2, which not only entertained audiences greatly but also became a big hit at the box office.

