Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Share Wedding Video: Must-See Moments

Deepika and Ranveer’s seemingly different personalities strengthened their relationship over five years.

The couple appeared on “Koffee With Karan” in its eighth season, sharing moments from their famous wedding.

Deepika’s father praised Ranveer’s lively personality for bringing a positive spark to their family.

Advertisement

Back in 2012, Deepika Padukone went on Simi Garewal’s talk show. At that time, she was healing from a well-known breakup. During the show, a tarot card reader named Munisha Khatwani made a surprising prediction about Deepika’s future love life. Khatwani predicted that the person Deepika would eventually marry would be smart, well-educated, and deeply in love with her, which left Deepika amazed.

At first glance, Deepika and Ranveer seemed like very different people. Ranveer was known for being outgoing, while Deepika was more reserved. Surprisingly, it was this very difference that made their relationship strong. After nearly five years, we finally got a look at their famous DeepVeer wedding that took place in Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer, who are still very much in love, were the first guests on Karan Johar’s famous talk show “Koffee With Karan” in its eighth season. They shared clips from their widely covered wedding. In a four-minute video, Ranveer began by celebrating their engagement, expressing his excitement about marrying Deepika, and playfully saying that if someone had told him he’d marry her one day, he would have found it unbelievable.

The video showed three and a half minutes of special moments from their happy wedding ceremonies, with their families and friends. Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, mentioned how Ranveer’s lively personality added a positive spark to their usually calm family.

In a sincere talk with the person who filmed their wedding, Deepika talked about how special it was to marry Ranveer. She highlighted his unique qualities and expressed how their marriage had made her feel whole.

Advertisement

The video of their wedding had a link to Deepika’s famous movie “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.” It was made by the same people who filmed the popular song “Kabira” from that movie in 2013. The videographers, Abhijit Datta and Jenish Maru, remembered that during the “Kabira” shoot, Deepika had quietly expressed her wish for them to document her wedding, and they made that dream come true years later.

Karan Johar was deeply touched by the wedding and became emotional while watching the video. He shared his joy for the couple and also mentioned that he felt lonely as he wasn’t in a relationship, expressing his desire for the strong bond that Deepika and Ranveer had.

Advertisement

Fans of DeepVeer showered the couple with love and admiration on social media, describing them as the perfect example of soulmates and genuine love due to their commitment to each other.

deepika padukone and ranveer singh are the definition of soulmates i don’t make the rules pic.twitter.com/2jemLBw177 — kp (@earthlykisssed) October 25, 2023

Advertisement

it’s 12 am and i’m not crying man. ranveer singh literally worships deepika padukone. he has so much love for her it’s actually insane. #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/CAp0UjKblE — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) October 25, 2023

Also Read Tiger 3: Salman Khan Delighted as ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ Turns Party Anthem Fans love the new Tiger 3 song "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam." Salman...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.