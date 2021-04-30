England’s Poppy Cleall wins Player of the Championship award

Adsense 300×250

Poppy Cleall was named the 2021 Six Nations’ Player of the Championship after powering England to the title, winning by a landslide in a public vote.

As per the media reports, England sealed a third consecutive women’s Six Nations title over the weekend without losing a single game when they beat France in the final in a new, condensed format.

Winning 62per cent of over 12,000 votes cast, Cleall defeated fellow England forward Zoe Aldcroft and France’s Caroline Boujard to the prize.

“It’s a huge honour,” Cleall said. “I’m not only a rugby player but a massive rugby fan and have been in awe of some of the games and moments in this tournament.