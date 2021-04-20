Adsense 970×250

European Super League: UEFA threatens clubs and players with ban

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 12:51 pm
The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) on Monday has threatened clubs and players for joining the separate Super League could face a ban from all of its competitions and the World Cup as it blasted a “disgraceful and self-serving proposal”.

As per JP Morgan, he is financing the new league, which includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United, and is a rival to UEFA’s established Champions League competition.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in his statement that,

“We’re still assessing with our legal team but we will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can,” he said. “My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions.”

“UEFA and the football world stand united against the disgraceful and self-serving proposal we have seen in the last 24 hours for a select few clubs in Europe motivated by greed. We are all united against this nonsense of a project,” Ceferin said.

Earlier, six of the most prominent English Premier League teams have agreed to play with the brand-new European Super League (ESL).

As per reports, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham have joined up with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus (from Italy’s Serie A), and Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid (from Spain’s La Liga), bringing top clubs from three of Europe’s top leagues into the new mid-week tournament.

The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to establish a “new midweek competition” with teams continuing to “compete in their respective national leagues”.

The ESL said it also planned to launch a women’s competition as soon as possible after the men’s tournament starts.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UEFA, and the Premier League condemned the move when the news broke on Sunday.

In a statement, the ESL said:

“Going forward, the founding clubs look forward to holding discussions with Uefa and Fifa to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new league and for football as a whole.”

