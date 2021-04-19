Ex-Sri-Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes heart procedure

Adsense 300×250

Former Sri-Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has gone through a successful heart procedure, and now he was discharged from hospital.

According to the reports, he was admitted to Chennai India. He turned 49 on Saturday, “went to the hospital for a check-up. It was not the result of a heart attack of any such emergency, but the doctors said it would be better to get a stent,” said his family member.

The off-spinner was admitted on Sunday and underwent “successful coronary angioplasty with stents”.

The legend cricketer took 800 test wickets in 133 matches, he is also a part of the coaching staff of the Indian Premier League (IPL).