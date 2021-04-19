Adsense 970×250

Ex-Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes heart procedure

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 03:55 pm
Adsense 300×600
Ex-Sri-Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes heart procedure
Adsense 300×250

Former Sri-Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has gone through a successful heart procedure, and now he was discharged from hospital.

According to the reports, he was admitted to Chennai India. He turned 49 on Saturday, “went to the hospital for a check-up. It was not the result of a heart attack of any such emergency, but the doctors said it would be better to get a stent,” said his family member.

The off-spinner was admitted on Sunday and underwent “successful coronary angioplasty with stents”.

The legend cricketer took 800 test wickets in 133 matches, he is also a part of the coaching staff of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Adsense 300×250

Read More

ipl
11 hours ago
David Warner, Kane Williamson Fast During Ramadan With Rashid Khan

Kiwi star batsman Kane Williamson and Australia’s hard hitter David Warner recently...
pak
13 hours ago
PAK vs ZIM: Pakistani players test negative for covid-19

After completing the successful tour against South Africa Pakistan team is ready...
Javed Miandad
1 day ago
On This Day: A six off the final ball by Javed Miandad still sends shivers down the spine

A six off the final ball smashed by former Pakistan batsman Javed...
Shahid Afridi
3 days ago
Shahid Afridi Congratulates Team Pakistan For Winning T20I Series Against South Africa

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has congratulated team Pakistan for winning the...
T20 World Cup 2021: India Agrees To Issue Visas To Pakistani Cricketers, Media
3 days ago
T20 World Cup 2021: India Agrees To Issue Visas To Pakistani Cricketers, Media

The Indian government has assured to issue visas to Pakistan players and...
Pakistan Shocks South Africa To Clinch Final T20, Takes Series 1-3
3 days ago
Pakistan Shocks South Africa To Clinch Final T20, Takes Series 1-3

Fakhar Zaman's aggressive half-century helped Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
8 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
17 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
26 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
30 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...