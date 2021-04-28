Pak Vs Zim: First Test Match To Be Played Tomorrow

Adsense 300×250

Zimbabwe and Pakistan will face each other in the first Test in Harare tomorrow (April 29th).

After the victory of the Pakistan T20 series, there is hope for victory in the Test series for which full practice is also going in full swing.

Zimbabwe is also hopeful of winning the Test series after the defeat.

A change could be made in the team that won the home Test series against South Africa, according to which Zahid Mahmood is likely to be given a chance to replace Yasir Shah.

The match will start tomorrow at 12:30 pm.

Earlier today, the trophy unveiling ceremony of the ZIM v PAK Test series held in Zimbabwe.