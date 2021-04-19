Adsense 970×250

PAK vs ZIM: Pakistani players test negative for covid-19

Fahad Pervez

19th Apr, 2021.
pak
After completing the successful tour against South Africa Pakistan team is ready to take on Zimbabwe in Test and T20I series.

According to the reports, Pakistani players cleared their Covid-19 tests conducted upon team arrival in Harare.

The team traveled from Johannesburg to Harare on a chartered plane yesterday.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will first play three T20Is on April 21, April 23, and April 25, after that both the teams will participate in two test match series. The first Test will begin on April 29 while the second one will commence on May 7.

Squads:

Pakistan (T20I): Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

Zimbabwe (T20I): Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.

