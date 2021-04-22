Sikandar Raza ruled out for indefinite period after bone marrow infection

Adsense 300×250

Cricketer Sikandar Raza who plays for Zimbabwe will miss out on cricketing action for an indefinite period of time as he suffered from a bone marrow infection.

According to the reports, the cricketer was suspected to have bone cancer and underwent surgery on April 2 and got the tumor removed. Doctors have cleared Raza of any serious illness.

Raza, who is at home during cycles of medications and injections, said he felt a lot of pain in his right arm for the first time during the Zimbabwe-Afghanistan series in Abu Dhabi last month.

In his recent interview, he said that,

“I felt pain in my right arm during the tests in Abu Dhabi, I treated it as if it were muscle pain at first, but the pain continued to get worse. I remember staying up all night, unable to sleep, despite sleeping pills. That’s how I played the test matches.

He said that

“After I came home, the ultrasound showed that my muscles were fine. The MRI showed that I had a strange or strange substance in the bone marrow. Seeing this, the surgeon told me that this substance could leave my shoulder bones very. Weak. So I could fracture it just by throwing a ball. He suggested that I do a biopsy right away. I wanted to wait until the Pakistan series, but he insisted otherwise. He said that because of the deformity seen in my bone biceps, they suspect cancer. “

The team is currently playing the T20I series against Pakistan. The team is also scheduled to play two Tests.