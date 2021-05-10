Babar Azam wins ICC men’s Player of the Month for April 2021

Pakistan Cricket team Skipper Babar Azam has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021, for his consistent and outstanding performances across all formats in the recently concluded series against South Africa and was chosen as the April winner by fans and the ICC voting academy.

According to the ICC media release, Babar’s match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped him gain 13 rating points to reach a career-best 865 points. He also contributed 122 from 59 balls in Pakistan’s successful chase in the third match of a T20I series against the same opposition.

On the other hand, Alyssa Healy of Australia was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April 2021.

ICC said that Healy’s consistency with the bat has been a significant part of Australia’s dominance, showing her class in all conditions and against all types of bowling in the recent series against New Zealand.

Healy played three ODIs versus New Zealand, scoring 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 98.72. Her efforts saw her finish as the leading run-scorer in Australia’s series victory over New Zealand that extended their record winning streak to 24 ODIs.