Double Click 970×250

FIFA Likely To Hold World Cup Every Two Years Rather Than Four

Web Desk

22nd May, 2021. 04:40 pm
Adsense 300×600
The World Cup may be held every two years, according to FIFA

FIFA, is planning a feasibility study to see if the World Cups may be held every two years instead of every four years.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s (SAFF) request was approved at Fifa’s annual congress.

The inquiry will also look into the tournaments’ qualification competitions.

“We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture,” said SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal.

“The many issues that football has faced have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

“It is important to review how the global game is structured, which should include whether the current four-year cycle remains the optimum basis for how football is managed both from a competition and a commercial perspective as well as overall football development.

“Having fewer yet more meaningful competitive national team matches could potentially address concerns regarding player welfare whilst at the same time enhancing the value and merit of such competitions.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino called it an “eloquent and detailed proposal”, with 166 national federations voting in favour with 22 votes against it.

Since its inception in 1930, the men’s World Cup has been held every four years, with the exception of 1942 and 1946 due to World War II.

Since 1991, the women’s tournament has been held every four years.

The next men’s tournament will be held in Qatar at the end of 2022, with Australia/New Zealand 2023 to follow eight months later for the women’s game, but any potential future reshuffle would likely force widespread changes in both the club game and continental tournaments such as the European Championship and Copa America

Now, by doing some simple mathematics, we can deduce that the plan to make the World Cup an event held every two years means there will be double the number of tournaments played in the same time span.

So, the 6 billion US dollars reportedly made by FIFA for the Russian tournament, could in theory then be doubled if the tournament was played every two seasons, but there is no way of proving if FIFA realised this before embarking on the aforementioned study.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Pakistan's External Debt, Repayments Declined In Third Quarter
50 mins ago
Pakistan’s External Debt, Repayments Declined In Third Quarter

Pakistan's external debt and repayments declined in the third quarter of the...
West Indies will hold a professional cricketer draft for the 2021/22 season
52 mins ago
Cricket West Indies will hold a professional draft for the season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the Professional Cricketers Draft will...
Bilawal Looks Suave As He Shares Selfie In Rugged Look
1 hour ago
Bilawal Looks Suave As He Shares Selfie In Rugged Look

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the most eligible bachelor in...
Zoya Nasir Christian Betzmann no longer a couple
1 hour ago
Zoya Nasir Ends Engagement With Christian Betzmann Over Religious Differences

Showbiz actress Zoya Nasir has announced her breakup with her fiancé Christian...
Josh Taylor UK fight time tonight: Start time for Jose Ramirez fight
1 hour ago
Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez: UK fight start time, fight prediction

If Josh Taylor defeats Jose Ramirez tonight, he would become the first...
schools reopen
1 hour ago
When would schools reopen in each of the provinces?

All the provinces in Pakistan have announced the final dates of when...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood Qureshi CNN anchor
40 mins ago
Jewish Anchor Triggered After FM Qureshi Pointed Our Israeli Influence In Media

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has triggered the US journalist Bianna Golodryga...
Pakistan's External Debt, Repayments Declined In Third Quarter
50 mins ago
Pakistan’s External Debt, Repayments Declined In Third Quarter

Pakistan's external debt and repayments declined in the third quarter of the...
West Indies will hold a professional cricketer draft for the 2021/22 season
52 mins ago
Cricket West Indies will hold a professional draft for the season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the Professional Cricketers Draft will...
Bilawal Looks Suave As He Shares Selfie In Rugged Look
1 hour ago
Bilawal Looks Suave As He Shares Selfie In Rugged Look

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the most eligible bachelor in...