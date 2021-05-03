Double Click 970×250

IPL 2021: KKR-RCB match postponed as players tested positive for COVID-19

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 09:17 pm
KKR vs RCB

Bad news for all the cricket lovers as the much-awaited clash of Indian Premier League (IPL)between Kolkatta Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore got postponed today (3rd May) after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

As per the sources, no reason has been given by the Indian authorities for the cancellation of the match, however, it is learned that the match was canceled after players of KKR were tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the report, the players who have been tested positive for corona include Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier, and both of them suffered corona when they went out for medical check-up due to injury.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore said that Zampa, 29, and fast launcher Richardson, 30, will not be available for the rest of the IPL season and are returning to Australia for personal reasons A statement added: “The management of Royal Challengers Bangalore respects their decision and offers them full support.”

Several of Australia’s best players remain in India, including Batsman players Steve Smith and David Warner and paceman Pat Cummins.

Australia has avoided the worst of Covid-19 by closing its borders and installing quick blocks – like a three-day block in Perth, announced before the weekend – when cases of community transmission occur.

