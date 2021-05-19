Pakistani equestrian Usman Khan seriously injured in accident in Australia

Pakistan’s top equestrian and the country’s only four-star rider Usman Khan was only a few meters away from retaining his place in Tokyo Olympics when he got injured in an accident during a qualifying round in Australia.

As per reports, Usman Khan was seriously injured in the accident, and his horse named ‘Kasheer’ died.

Usman had sustained head trauma and confirmed dizziness, as well as bruised ribs and slurred speech, but he was in good spirits.

Usman Khan had already confirmed his berth to the Tokyo Olympics with Azad Kashmir on MER basis. But Olympics were delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Usman then had to enter the qualification round once again as it was mandatory for one to enter the Olympics as a rider-horse team.

The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) had then told him to do five rounds of qualifications with the new horse. He had previously, with Azad Kashmir, done 12.