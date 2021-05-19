Famed Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo carried a Palestinian flag around the Old Trafford pitch after their team’s 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo cheer the fans whilst holding a Palestine flag after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on May 18 in Manchester.

Following the match, the United players took part in the traditional lap of honour around the stadium for the final home game of the season. The players, however, displayed their support to Palestinian Muslims amidst the latest flare-up clashes with Israel.

The player has also received immense backlash as his fans call out Pogba for supporting Palestine because he is a ‘Muslim’.

Moreover, several celebrities and local protesters took to the streets in support of Palestine, with hundreds of campaigners marching through Manchester city centre and shouting “Free Palestine”.

Its been ten straight days, the Israeli forces are continuing airstrikes and bombardments in Gaza, forcing thousands of Palestinian civilians to flee their homes and left hundreds dead.