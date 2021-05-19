Double Click 970×250

Paul Pogba Called Out By Fans After Displaying A Palestinian Flag In Support Of Muslims

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 11:54 am
Paul Pogba Supports Palestine

Famed Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo carried a Palestinian flag around the Old Trafford pitch after their team’s 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo cheer the fans whilst holding a Palestine flag after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on May 18 in Manchester.

Following the match, the United players took part in the traditional lap of honour around the stadium for the final home game of the season. The players, however, displayed their support to Palestinian Muslims amidst the latest flare-up clashes with Israel.

The player has also received immense backlash as his fans call out Pogba for supporting Palestine because he is a ‘Muslim’.

Moreover, several celebrities and local protesters took to the streets in support of Palestine, with hundreds of campaigners marching through Manchester city centre and shouting “Free Palestine”.

Its been ten straight days, the Israeli forces are continuing airstrikes and bombardments in Gaza, forcing thousands of Palestinian civilians to flee their homes and left hundreds dead.

According to media reports, the footballer had announced his retirement from French football after Macron’s controversial remarks again Islam.

The dramatic turn of events had come after the beheading of a school teacher Samuel Paty, which the French President described as an ‘Islamic terrorist attack’.

Macron’s comments had also sparked an international diplomatic incident, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accusing his counterpart of ‘needing mental treatment’ for pledging to fight Islamic radicalism.

