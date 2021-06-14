Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

French Open 2021: Djokovic claims his 19th Grand slam title In Final

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 02:00 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Djokovic Grand Slam Title French Open 2021

The iconic Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic triumphed his 19th Grand Slam title as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller on Sunday.

Djokovic has become the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final.

After an incredible journey that involved striking defending champion Rafael Nadal, Djokovic gained the right to call himself the champion with a miraculous comeback win in the final after losing the first two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Serb won 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

“It was an electric atmosphere,” said Novak after the four-hour 11-minute final. “It’s a dream. It’s difficult to win the title against a great player. It was a difficult three days physically and mentally.”

Indeed, the International Tennis Federation said Djokovic is the first man in the professional era to win a Grand Slam tournament after twice facing a 2-0 shortfall in sets.

Djokovic is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic had qualified for the final of the Australian Open 2021.

He had overwhelmed the 114th-ranked Russian Tennis player Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his 28th Grand Slam final. The tennis star has never failed to win the tournament after making the semi-finals.

Speaking after the match, Djokovic had said he has a love affair with the Australian Open, his most successful Grand Slam championship.

He had said, “The more you win, obviously the more confidence you have and the more pleasure you feel on the court. It just feels right.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Faf du Plessis PSL 2021 concussion
4 mins ago
PSL 2021: Gladiators’ Faf du Plessis Suffers blow to the head After Collision With Teammate

Quetta Gladiators' Faf du Plessis suffered a blow to the head when...
Yashma Gill
1 hour ago
Yashma Gill advises Asim Azhar not to take everything personally

Yashma Gill, a new emerging young actress of the Pakistani drama industry,...
Rawan Dweik memorizes Holy Quran
1 hour ago
Rawan Dweik Becomes First Female With Down Syndrome To memorize Holy Quran

Jordanian girl named Rawan Dweik has become the first female with down...
Pak Navy Ship Conducts Passage Exercise With Italian Navy Ship
1 hour ago
Pak Navy Ship Conducts Passage Exercise With Italian Navy Ship

Pakistan Navy Ship conducted Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy Ship...
As the COVID-19 pandemic lessens, how can kids play safely this summer
1 hour ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic lessens, how can kids play safely this summer?

As the COVID-19 pandemic fades in the United States, experts advise parents...
BCH TO PKR
1 hour ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 14th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Faf du Plessis PSL 2021 concussion
4 mins ago
PSL 2021: Gladiators’ Faf du Plessis Suffers blow to the head After Collision With Teammate

Quetta Gladiators' Faf du Plessis suffered a blow to the head when...
Yashma Gill
1 hour ago
Yashma Gill advises Asim Azhar not to take everything personally

Yashma Gill, a new emerging young actress of the Pakistani drama industry,...
Rawan Dweik memorizes Holy Quran
1 hour ago
Rawan Dweik Becomes First Female With Down Syndrome To memorize Holy Quran

Jordanian girl named Rawan Dweik has become the first female with down...
Pak Navy Ship Conducts Passage Exercise With Italian Navy Ship
1 hour ago
Pak Navy Ship Conducts Passage Exercise With Italian Navy Ship

Pakistan Navy Ship conducted Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy Ship...