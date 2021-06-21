PSL 2021 Live: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultan Live Score – June 21st

PSL 2021 Live: United will face Multan Sultans today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Live Match score updates you can see here on BOL News.
Moreover, the losers will meet the winners of the eliminator 1, which is scheduled to be held between Karachi Kings and former winners Peshawar Zalmi at 11 pm PST today.
Islamabad United are on top of Points table
Squad:
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani.
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq(w), Shadab Khan(c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed
Multan Sultan Won the toss and opt to bat first.
|After 14 Overs
|110/5
|Islamabad United
|After 13.4 Overs
|106/5
|Islamabad United
|After 12 Overs
|74/5
|Islamabad United
|After 11 Overs
|67/5
|Islamabad United
|After 10.2 Overs
|62/5
|Islamabad United
|After 9 Overs
|56/4
|Islamabad United
|After 6.2 Overs
|40/3
|Islamabad United
|After 6 Overs
|36/3
|Islamabad United
|After 5 Overs
|31/3
|Islamabad United
|After 4 Overs
|22/3
|Islamabad United
|After 3 Overs
|14/3
|Islamabad United
|After 2.1 Over
|13/2 (Muhammad Ikhlaq Out ! 10 runs)
|Islamabad United
|After 2nd Over
|13/1
|Islamabad United
|After 1st Over
|6/1
|Islamabad United
|After 0.2 Over
|1/1 Colin Munro Out !
|Islamabad United
|ISL need 181 runs in 20 Overs to Win
|After 20 Overs
|180/5
|Multan Sultan
