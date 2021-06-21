Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021 Live: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultan Live Score – June 21st

21st Jun, 2021. 08:08 pm
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, In Match No. 30

PSL 2021 Live: United will face Multan Sultans today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Live Match score updates you can see here on BOL News.

Moreover, the losers will meet the winners of the eliminator 1, which is scheduled to be held between Karachi Kings and former winners Peshawar Zalmi at 11 pm PST today.

Islamabad United are on top of Points table

Squad:

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq(w), Shadab Khan(c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed

PSL 2021 Live: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultan Live Score Updates

Multan Sultan Won the toss and opt to bat first.

After 14 Overs110/5 Islamabad United
After 13.4 Overs106/5 Islamabad United
After 12 Overs74/5Islamabad United
After 11 Overs67/5Islamabad United
After 10.2 Overs62/5Islamabad United
After 9 Overs56/4Islamabad United
After 6.2 Overs40/3Islamabad United
After 6 Overs36/3Islamabad United
After 5 Overs31/3Islamabad United
After 4 Overs22/3Islamabad United
After 3 Overs14/3Islamabad United
After 2.1 Over13/2 (Muhammad Ikhlaq Out ! 10 runs)Islamabad United
After 2nd Over13/1Islamabad United
After 1st Over6/1Islamabad United
After 0.2 Over1/1 Colin Munro Out !Islamabad United
ISL need 181 runs in 20 Overs to Win
After 20 Overs180/5Multan Sultan

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United (Q)108216+0.859
2 Multan Sultans (Q)105510+1.050
3 Peshawar Zalmi (Q)105510+0.586
5 Karachi Kings (Q)105510-0.115
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
6 Quetta Gladiators10284-1.786