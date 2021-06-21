PSL 2021 Live: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultan Live Score – June 21st

PSL 2021 Live: United will face Multan Sultans today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Live Match score updates you can see here on BOL News.

Moreover, the losers will meet the winners of the eliminator 1, which is scheduled to be held between Karachi Kings and former winners Peshawar Zalmi at 11 pm PST today.

Islamabad United are on top of Points table

Squad:

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq(w), Shadab Khan(c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed

