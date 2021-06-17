PSL 2021: Moin Khan Regrets Players’ Poor Performance After Gladiators’ Defeat

After the defeat by Multan Sultans in Wednesday night’s match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Quetta Gladiators are now out of the playoffs race.

Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan has regretted the inconsistency in the availability of foreign players throughout the season after his side was eliminated from the race to reach the play-offs of PSL 2021.

Moin Khan agreed that his side played poor cricket throughout the season and insisted that he won’t give any excuses for it.

“I won’t give any excuses, we played poorly,” Khan said.

“We couldn’t get our combination right. We kept losing our important players ahead of every game which broke our momentum. We earlier had Gayle, then he left. We had Qais, who won a game for us but then the league was suspended and then in this leg, we lost Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis in back to back matches. This dented us,” he said.

It becomes very difficult when players don’t perform with consistency,” said Gladiators’ coach.

He further highlighted that players lacked game awareness which cost his side important matches.

“This is top-level cricket and players should know what is expected from them. Game awareness was missing in some youngsters and they repeated the same mistakes. Players must learn to perform according to the situation, it is important to learn from their mistakes if they want to do well in their career. It is important to have game awareness,” he said.

He, however, hoped to end the tournament on a positive note.