PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Andre Russell Taken To Hospital After Being Hit On Helmet

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 04:01 pm
PSL 2021 Andre Russell

Jamaican cricket star Andre Russell will miss Saturday’s 19th Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match against Peshawar Zalmi tonight after he was stretchered off after being hit by a bouncer during last night’s match against Islamabad United.

Andre Russell played for the Quetta Gladiators in his maiden appearance in the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The cricketer, who had resumed batting after the blow on the helmet, was taken to a hospital for scans in an ambulance.

Mohammad Musa churned out a short delivery, catching Russell off-guard as the latter was in no position to negotiate the bouncer. The ball climbed steeply and hit the batter on the grill.

Naseem Shah Joined In As Andre Russell’s Concussion Substitute

After the 34-year-old player was carried off in a stretcher for further treatment of his concussion, right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah was roped in as a like-for-like substitute for Russell.

United skipper Shadab Khan didn’t seem happy with Shah replacing Russell and could be seen taking to umpire Aleem Dar before the second innings.

Earlier, resuming after a heavy one-year-long ban for violating WADA’s anti-doping whereabouts clause, Russell appeared to take part in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. After representing Islamabad United in the first few matches, he was forced to pull out from the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

“I think this one year I lost has made me a different person. I have learned how to be humble. I need to make sure that you stay on top of what you are doing as a professional and yet be humble. I just want to ensure that these things don’t happen again,” said Andre Russell.

“I think I am confident. My confidence level is very high. Once you have confidence in whatever sport you play that’s all you need, that self-belief. But I think, I am in good condition. I wouldn’t say that I am 100% fit. I am happy that I am hitting well and bowling with pace. So I know in a few more games, I will be where I want to be,” concluded the all-rounder.

