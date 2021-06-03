Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 6 New Schedule 2021 Updated 2021 – (Pakistan Super League Season 6)

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 05:20 pm
PSL 6 Schedule 2021

PSL 6 New Schedule 2021, PCB announced that the remaining matches of PSL 2021 will be played from June 9-24 at Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, these matches were initially planned to be played from June 1st in Karachi but a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country last month forced the NCOC to deny the PCB permission to hold these matches.

PSL 6 New Schedule 2021 Updated 2021

