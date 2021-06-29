Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Throwing Captain’s Armband On Pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided his reaction to his disappointing gesture of throwing armband on the pitch after he bowed out of Euro 2020 championship as the top scorer.

He was pictured throwing his captain’s armband to the ground after Portugal’s Round of 16 defeat to Belgium. The distressed Ronaldo, however, breaks silence after throwing his armband in rage.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted and we left the race sooner than we wanted,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“But we are proud of our journey, we gave everything to renew the title of European Champions and this group proved that it can still give much joy to the Portugues,” he added.

The 36-year-old further said, “Our fans were tireless in supporting the team from start to finish.”

“It was not possible to get where we all wanted, but here is our sincere and profound thanks.”

“Congratulations to Belgium and good luck to all the teams that remain in the competition. As for us, we will come back stronger. Forca Portugal!”

