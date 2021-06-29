Double Click 728 x 90
Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Throwing Captain’s Armband On Pitch

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 01:55 pm
Ronaldo armband reaction after Euro 2020 exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided his reaction to his disappointing gesture of throwing armband on the pitch after he bowed out of Euro 2020 championship as the top scorer.

He was pictured throwing his captain’s armband to the ground after Portugal’s Round of 16 defeat to Belgium. The distressed Ronaldo, however, breaks silence after throwing his armband in rage.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted and we left the race sooner than we wanted,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“But we are proud of our journey, we gave everything to renew the title of European Champions and this group proved that it can still give much joy to the Portugues,” he added.

The 36-year-old further said, “Our fans were tireless in supporting the team from start to finish.”

“It was not possible to get where we all wanted, but here is our sincere and profound thanks.”

“Congratulations to Belgium and good luck to all the teams that remain in the competition. As for us, we will come back stronger. Forca Portugal!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Another European Championship?

This might have been his last European Championship. Now 36, he’ll be 39 when the next European Championship comes around in 2024.

Euro 2020 was Ronaldo’s fifth appearance at the finals of the continent’s main national team tournament, having been present in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 as well.

He has won the tournament once in 2016, finished as a runner-up once in 2004, reached the semi-finals once in 2012, reached the quarter-finals once in 2008 and then he has had this year’s experience, exiting at the last 16.

Record-Breaking Ronaldo

The only player in the history of the UEFA Euro to feature in five European championships, Ronaldo has bid farewell to the major tournament as its all-time leading goal scorer. With 14 goals to his name, Ronaldo is Euro’s all-time leading goal scorer.

The 36-year-old footballer is also the most capped player in the tournament. Ronaldo also holds the record of converting the most number of penalties at UEFA Euro.

