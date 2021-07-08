Haris Sohail’s Hamstring Injury Precludes Him From England Tour

Famed Pakistani batsman Haris Sohail will miss the England-Pakistan ODI series due to a hamstring injury.

An MRI done on Wednesday unveiled a grade three tear injury, which Haris Sohail suffered during a training session in Derby last week.

The PCB medical panel has suggested the left-handed batsman to undergo a four-week recovery programme before a reassessment is carried out.

Sohail, who was selected for the ODIs only, will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

“I was looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute to the side’s success and also cement my position in the side. In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season,” Sohail said.

Note that a three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England will start later today (Thursday). which will be followed by three T20Is on July 16, 18 and 20.

The side will depart for the West Indies on July 21 where they will play five T20Is and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

Pakistan’s Squad:

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern) Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab) Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab) Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Haider Ali (Northern) Haris Rauf (Northern) Haris Sohail (Balochistan) Hasan Ali (Central Punjab) Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan) Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh) Mohammad Nawaz (Northern) Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab) Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh) Saud Shakeel (Sindh) Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)