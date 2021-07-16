Hasan Ali Will be Unavailable for First T20I Against England after leg strain

In a major blowout for Pakistan, Skipper Hasan Ali will miss the first T20I match against England as a precautionary measure after picking up a strain in his left leg during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Hasan Ali’s unavailability on the morning of the first game. The fast bowler will now be charged ahead of the second T20I, following which decision on his participation will be made.

Pakistan face England in the first T20I today

Pakistan will attempt to shrug off their embarrassing 3-0 ODI series loss to a second-choice England squad Friday as they take on the hosts in the first T20I at Trent Bridge.

Trent Bridge will offer flat wickets and a shorter boundary for the batsmen to score more runs. Pakistan found its form late with the bat, scoring a mammoth 331 runs in the third and last ODI.

Despite skipper Babar Azam’s heroics, the visitors lost as England successfully chased the target courtesy of poor bowling and fielding from Pakistan.

The Pakistani captain had said that the side will aim to bounce back in the series.

“In the international level when you play against topsides, the margin of error is negligible. When you lack in one or two departments, you have to improve those and I believe bad days will come but the effort will remain to bounce back in the upcoming T20 series,” he had said.

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm PST.