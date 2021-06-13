Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021: Hasan Ali Leaving Remaining Tournament due to family concerns

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Jun, 2021. 10:09 am
Hasan Ali PSL 2021 leaving tournament

Islamabad United’s fast bowler Hasan Ali has to return to Pakistan following family commitments and will miss the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

According to a statement by United’s official Twitter, Hasan will be leaving for Pakistan to join his family and won’t be available for the remaining tournament.

“Unfortunately, I have to pull myself out from PSL 6 due to some personal reasons. Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family,” Hasan said in a released statement.

“Islamabad United completely support his decision to prioritize his family in these times. We wish him the best of luck,” it added.

Regarding the situation, Hassan Ali said, I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately, due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches. Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family. I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team the very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches.”

Moreover, Islamabad United Captain, Shadab Khan, said, We understand Hassan’s situation right now, family always comes first. We wish Hassan the very best of luck. He will obviously be a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United, we have always looked after each other like a family and we will continue to do so.”

