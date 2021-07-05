Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Wimbledon 2021 Permitted to have maximum Capacity Spectators

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 01:26 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Wimbledon 2021 Crowds capacity

The 2021 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament will have capacity crowds from the singles quarterfinals onwards as the COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are eased, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club announced.

Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of Wimbledon 2021 last Monday although next weekend’s finals were to grow to 100%.

After a triumphant opening week, the Championships have now been permitted to run at full capacity from Tuesday’s women’s quarter-finals onwards on Centre Court and No.1 Court.

It will mark the first time outdoor stadiums will be at full capacity at a sporting event in Britain since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down sports in the country in March 2020.

Wimbledon 2021 Prize Money

The total prize money pot for 2021 is set at £35million.

This figure may seem huge but it’s actually a reduced figure, down almost 8% compared to the 2019 pot which stood at £38million.

As of 2008 both men and women will receive equal prize money.

The victors of the finals will win a staggering £1.7million.

This sum may seem vast but it’s a steep fall from 2019 when the singles winners, Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep won £2.35million.

The runners-up of the singles will also win a hefty amount, as those who take second place will receive £900,000.

The prize money pot diminishes with those in the First round receiving £48,000 down to £8,500 for those in the First Qualifier.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Philippine Plane Crash Death toll Rises
3 mins ago
Philippine Plane Crash: Death toll Mounts To 50, Several Reportedly Injured

The death toll from the Philippine military plane crash has soared to...
Facebook sold 30 million content pieces during May 15 and Jun 15
18 mins ago
Facebook reported 30 million content pieces during May 15 and Jun 15

Facebook stated it has taken action on over 30 million pieces of...
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed
18 mins ago
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed

Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 2 limited editions were launched by...
Porsche recalls around 43,000 Taycan electric vehicles due to a bug that causes sudden power loss
32 mins ago
Porsche recalls around 43,000 Taycan electric vehicles due to a bug that causes sudden power loss

Porsche is recalling around 43,000 of its Taycan electric vehicles worldwide due...
Why Our Celebrities Are Ashamed OF Our Eastern Culture?
51 mins ago
Why Our Celebrities Are Ashamed OF Our Eastern Culture?

On Sunday night, social media platforms in Pakistan were full of interesting...
Physics paper leaked
54 mins ago
Physics Question Paper Leaked For Matric’s Annual Exam Today

The leaked paper of Physics at an examination centre has brought all...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Philippine Plane Crash Death toll Rises
3 mins ago
Philippine Plane Crash: Death toll Mounts To 50, Several Reportedly Injured

The death toll from the Philippine military plane crash has soared to...
Facebook sold 30 million content pieces during May 15 and Jun 15
18 mins ago
Facebook reported 30 million content pieces during May 15 and Jun 15

Facebook stated it has taken action on over 30 million pieces of...
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed
18 mins ago
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed

Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 2 limited editions were launched by...
Dollar to QAR
29 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 5th July 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...