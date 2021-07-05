Wimbledon 2021 Permitted to have maximum Capacity Spectators

The 2021 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament will have capacity crowds from the singles quarterfinals onwards as the COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are eased, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club announced.

Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of Wimbledon 2021 last Monday although next weekend’s finals were to grow to 100%.

After a triumphant opening week, the Championships have now been permitted to run at full capacity from Tuesday’s women’s quarter-finals onwards on Centre Court and No.1 Court.

It will mark the first time outdoor stadiums will be at full capacity at a sporting event in Britain since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down sports in the country in March 2020.

Wimbledon 2021 Prize Money

The total prize money pot for 2021 is set at £35million.

This figure may seem huge but it’s actually a reduced figure, down almost 8% compared to the 2019 pot which stood at £38million.

As of 2008 both men and women will receive equal prize money.

The victors of the finals will win a staggering £1.7million.

This sum may seem vast but it’s a steep fall from 2019 when the singles winners, Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep won £2.35million.

The runners-up of the singles will also win a hefty amount, as those who take second place will receive £900,000.

The prize money pot diminishes with those in the First round receiving £48,000 down to £8,500 for those in the First Qualifier.