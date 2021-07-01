Double Click 728 x 90
Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Kevin Anderson To Reach Third Round

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 10:01 am
Djokovic reaches Wimbledon third round

The iconic Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic beats Kevin Anderson in straight sets to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, the defending champion, chasing his sixth Wimbledon 2021 title, gained 6-3 6-3 6-3 on a Centre Court surface that continues to cause problems underfoot.

He will play Andreas Seppi or qualifier Denis Kudla next.

The 34-year-old tennis star called his performance “almost flawless”.

“Kevin is a terrific player, very dangerous on grass courts, fast courts,” he said. “Obviously a straight-set victory today but still only one break in each set was enough. I held my serve really comfortably.

“Once we get into the rally, I have a better chance. That was one of the tactical goals – try to make the least unforced errors as possible. I knew Kevin was going to serve big and I wasn’t going to have too many chances to break his serve. I’ve done much better than I thought I would do.

“I believed in myself but it was an almost flawless performance today,” he added. 

Djokovic is one of the first to reach the third round with the tournament still playing catch-up with first-round matches because of the rain-affected opening days.

Earlier, the 34-year-old had reached the doubles final of the Mallorca Championships a week ago.

Djokovic and his Spanish partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera had defeated third seeds Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the final in their first tournament.

“I don’t think we expected to reach the finals,” Djokovic had said. “But if we play well, we can return very well, we serve very well and I think we have a quite solid net game.”

“All around, everything clicked quite amazingly in the last several days for us. I’m just super thrilled to share the court with him and to reach our first final together,” he had added.

Djokovic will be hoping to claim his second doubles title after he won the doubles tournament at Queen’s alongside Jonathan Erlich in 2010.

