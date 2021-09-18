New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, PCB to face financial, reputational damage

New Zealand has abandoned the Pakistan tour due to security concerns before the start of three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi will cost the Pakistan Cricket Board millions.

According to the details, a PCB official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the local Newspaper that apart from security losses, it is a blow to the efforts of the PCB, the government and security agencies to bring international cricket to Pakistan.

After three ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand, five T20 Internationals were to be played in Lahore.

The official said that raising the issue against New Zealand cricket in the International Cricket Council would not be of any use.

“The ICC has never done anything in these matters. In addition, the Indian lobby is strong in the ICC, which will not make it easy for the PCB to win a compensation case against New Zealand,” the official said. ‘

It may be recalled that New Zealand was visiting Pakistan for the first time since 2003 and after cancelling their tour, the England Cricket Board had also announced that they would make a final decision on their October tour of Pakistan in the next few days.

England’s men’s and women’s teams were due to arrive in Pakistan next month for a short two-match T20 series.

The England men’s team had earlier played an international match in Pakistan in 2005 while the women’s team is touring for the first time.

“There is little hope of visiting England now,” the official said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed hope that security issues in Pakistan will be resolved.

He said on Twitter, “Such a shame for Pakistan Cricket .. These late call offs will damage the game hugely financially .. Hopefully security issues can be resolved to allow cricket to be played again in Pakistan .. !!

Pakistani Twitterati were not happy at all and fumed over black caps decision to abandon the tour and fly back.

Take a look,

Very Disappointing And Non Professional Behavior From @BLACKCAPS Official And Security Management. #PAKvNZ They Have Been Given Presidential Level Security Too But Still ? Its Just Terrible To Say The Least.#Lanat@BLACKCAPS 💔#PakSafeAndProudCountry 🇵🇰❤️ pic.twitter.com/fgqTLAV5tm — Hamza Khan 🇵🇰💎 (@Hamzakhankhatak) September 18, 2021

When Pakistan provided high-profile security to the New Zealand cricket team then why #Kiwis postponed Pakistan's tour? 4000 cops were deployed for the security of the #NewZealand team along with other security agencies. #PAKvNZ #PakSafeAndProudCountry #Lanat #BCCI pic.twitter.com/7aSRcFgMQw — Abdullah Jan Sabir (@AbdullahJanSab1) September 18, 2021

Today, Pakistan is a safe country in which locals and internationals can move freely.

The Pakistan Army made many sacrifices to rid of the menace of terrorism in Pakistan. The safe havens of terrorists were uprooted by the Pakistan Army. #PakSafeAndProudCountry — Hans Masroor Badvi (@hansbadvi) September 17, 2021

#PakSafeAndProudCountry

NZ is being used by enemies of Pakistan, as a tool, to defame Pakistan pic.twitter.com/vEwL3MArhC — Saman (@Mehu00701) September 17, 2021

Many national and international cricketers also came forward and supported Pakistan after New Zealand called off their tour of Pakistan on a security threat.

Many international cricketers who have earlier toured Pakistan to play their series against Pakistan or toured Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) have shared their experience regarding the security of Pakistan and supported Pakistan.