David Warner’s Daughter shows off her batting skills on ground

Indi Warner, the daughter of Australian cricketer David Warner, was encouraged to show off her batting skills at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after seeing her father play a key role in the Ashes series victory.

Indi was seen dominating in a video posted to Twitter by David Warner. He wrote “Indi having her maiden hit at the MCG,” the Australia opener tweeted a video of his daughter hitting.

Indi having her first hit at the MCG 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/fb9eqd85u0 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 28, 2021

Australia enjoyed a terrific win the day before, wrapping off the contest to clinch the five-match Ashes series 3-0, with two Tests remaining.

After the game, Warner seemed ecstatic and offered some advice to the touring English team.

“I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days. We look up to him as we’re getting on in our days. But for me, it’s about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board,” Warner told ESPNcricinfo.

“In the first two Tests, I actually look like a proper batsman, it’s almost like I’ve played my career the other way and had to knuckle down and respect the bowling and the line and lengths that they were bowling and obviously, the hundred eluded me,” he added.

“I feel in good touch. As I said, I was out of runs not out of form, so hopefully, I can put some more numbers on the board leading into this new year,” he said.